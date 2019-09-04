A traffic stop by a Pacifica police officer Sunday ended with the arrest of a 30-year-old man after a concealed gun was found in his car and he allegedly admitted to possessing several other illegal firearms at his home, police said.
Dominic Rigling, a Pacifica resident, was arrested after the traffic stop shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
The officer saw evidence of possible drug possession in the vehicle and, in a subsequent search, found the loaded gun in the passenger compartment, according to police.
Rigling allegedly admitted to owning the other illegal firearms and agreed to surrender them to police. Officers ended up confiscating nine assault rifles, five other illegal handguns and multiple large-capacity magazines in all.
Rigling was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon inside a vehicle, possession of large capacity magazines and possession of illegal assault weapons, police said.
