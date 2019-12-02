Police investigating a vehicle that crashed into a house and then fled Wednesday arrested a 33-year-old Pacifica man as a suspect.
The crash was reported shortly after 5 p.m. in the 800 block of Linda Mar Boulevard. The residents of the house were inside at the time but weren't injured.
Witnesses said the vehicle had debris hanging off it as it was seen driving eastbound on Linda Mar and a vehicle matching the description was located by officers in the 800 block of Linda Mar Boulevard. Damage to the vehicle was consistent with the crash report, police said.
Witnesses positively identified the vehicle and the driver, who showed symptoms of intoxication, according to officers. Officers arrested Kevin Michael Gilbride, 33, after determining he was under the influence. Gilbride was arrested for DUI and leaving the scene of a traffic collision.
