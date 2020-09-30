A 44-year-old transient was arrested Monday morning for a parole violation and possession of drug paraphernalia after being allegedly spotted going into backyards of several residences on the 1000 block of Montgomery Street in San Carlos Monday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, Gary Dekker was allegedly seen leaving a yard on the block but fled when deputies from the San Carlos bureau tried to contact him. While searching, deputies spotted a suspect matching his description on the 400 block of Industrial Road and arrested Dekker. Deputies found a used meth pipe but no burglary tools. No homes appeared to have been broken into, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
