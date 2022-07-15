A man accused of trying to convince a 12-year-old girl to leave Andrew Spinas Park in Redwood City with him and inappropriately touching her has been arrested, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Jorge Ireta, 27, of Redwood City, is accused of approaching the girl on July 13 at around 1:30 p.m. and promising her beer if she came with him, the DA’s Office said. He also allegedly rested his hand on her waist, resulting in the girl calling for her mom. Ireta is also accused of holding on to the girl and taking the mother’s cellphone when she called 911, the DA’s Office said.
The police arrested him, and he remains in jail. His next court date is July 27.
