A man who entered an auto body shop in Redwood City and allegedly threatened to pull down the jacks holding a vehicle with an employee underneath it has been arrested, the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office said.
Juan Cerdanaranjo, 43, of Redwood City, walked into an auto body shop on Spring Street and was upset because, a month earlier, he asked for a gallon of gas and was refused. When he walked in on Jan. 23, he spoke to an employee, who asked him to wait because he was on the phone. Cerdanaranjo became more upset and pressed a sharp object into the employee’s stomach and started yelling, “look what I have” and “you know who I am,” the DA’s Office said.
The employee jumped back and said, “don’t stab me.” Cerdanaranjo started to leave the shop and walked by another employee underneath a vehicle raised on jacks and yelled he would pull it down on the employee and started to touch one of the jacks, the DA’s Office said. Employees screamed at him to stop, and Cerdanaranjo left the shop. He was arrested nearby by deputies. Cerdanaranjo was on felony probation for a September 2020 conviction for assault with a deadly weapon where he pulled a gun on a man during a fistfight.
Cerdanaranjo has pleaded not guilty, and his preliminary hearing is set Feb. 8. Bail is $100,000, and the defendant remains in custody, the DA’s Office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.