A man arrested for allegedly shooting at a random vehicle in San Mateo and having a large weapons cache appeared in court for the first time Wednesday, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
William “Billy” Boulier, 38, San Mateo, was arrested by a San Mateo police SWAT team Feb. 14 because he was suspected of shooting at a random vehicle near the area of South Norfolk Street and Kehoe Avenue. Officers met with the victim and confirmed that the vehicle had been hit “numerous” times with bullets, a spokesperson for the department said.
Officers determined Boulier as a potential suspect through video surveillance, and police went to his house. Boulier returned home and was met by police officers and arrested. San Mateo police discovered 10 firearms, parts and pieces of 10 firearms and more than 30 weapons magazines and thousands of bullets, the DA’s Office said.
He remains in jail on $150,000 bail. He did not enter a plea at his Feb. 23 court appearance, and his case has been put over to March 4 for entry of plea. He has been charged with assault with a firearm, shooting at an occupied vehicle, discharge of a gun, two counts of illegal possession of assault rifle, the DA’s Office said.
