A 34-year-old man accused of committing lewd acts against a 15-year-old girl in the underground parking lot at Hillsdale Shopping Center July 18 was arrested after he called 911 to report one of the girl’s friends for punching him in the face, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Jose Carlos Fierro first met the girl July 9 at Hillsdale, where they talked and exchanged social media information. She later told Fierro she was 15, but he still allegedly asked for illicit pictures, said he was a minor and offered vape cartridges for sex, the DA’s Office said.
They met up July 18, and some male friends accompanied the girl for backup and stood a ways off. After Fierro allegedly touched her and pulled his pants down, the girl messaged friends for help, the DA’s Office said. The friends confronted Fierro, and one of them punched Fierro in the face, leading to him running away crying and calling 911 to report the kids, the DA’s Office said.
When police arrived, Fierro confessed to meeting with the girl and was arrested on felony charges of engaging in a lewd act with a child, meeting with a minor for lewd purposes and contacting a minor for arranging sex, the DA’s Office said. He pleaded not guilty in court July 20 and is in jail, the DA’s Office said. His next court appearance is Aug. 2.
