A man accused of driving a stolen vehicle and multiple other charges failed to show up to court Tuesday, revoking his own recognizance release and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Vincent Paul Orozco Jr., 35, of Fresno, was pulled over by San Bruno police officers July 21 after the authorities received a hit from an automated license plate reader that the 2019 Hyundai Orozco was allegedly driving was stolen. Orozco’s girlfriend, who is also the mother of his child, was allegedly in the passenger seat when the vehicle was pulled over near El Camino Real and Millbrae Avenue. The officers made a felony stop and Orozco allegedly refused to follow directions to put his hands behind his head and walk away from the vehicle. He complied after an alleged 10-minute standoff. Officers allegedly found a loaded 9 mm handgun, license plates for other vehicles and personal identifying information for numerous other people.
