A 22-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an attempted murder charge for allegedly stabbing his neighbor in Redwood City last month, San Mateo County prosecutors said.
Anthony Machuca allegedly stabbed the 58-year-old neighbor four to five times without warning or provocation on Aug. 12 while visiting the neighbor’s home on the 500 block of Flynn Avenue near Middlefield Road, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The victim was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery for serious internal injuries, prosecutors said.
Machuca, who remains in custody on no-bail status, will return to court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 9. His defense attorney was not immediately available to comment on the case.
