A transient accused of several thefts in San Mateo, South San Francisco and Burlingame of a car and electronics pleaded no contest to two felonies and a misdemeanor Monday and received five years in state prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Matthew Garcia is accused stealing a Mercedes-Benz ML320 in San Mateo in March 2019, $16 worth of merchandise from a grocery store in South San Francisco in November 2019 and a bag of electronics from a hotel in Burlingame in 2020, prosecutors said. He was arrested in Daly City in April 2019 after law enforcement noticed the Mercedes-Benz he was driving had different license plates on the front and back, prosecutors said.
