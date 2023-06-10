A man accused of three felonies while robbing a liquor store in South San Francisco was arrested Wednesday, June 7, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Gerardo Alvarez, 18, allegedly walked into Sunshine Liquors and took several packs of hard lemonade and White Claws and walked out of the store without paying. He was confronted outside the store and Alvarez allegedly threw two cans at the victims, hitting one of them.
Two other clerks chased after Alvarez who allegedly punched one of the clerks twice before fleeing. An hour later, Alvarez allegedly returned to the liquor store and asked the clerk why he didn’t just let him leave with the liquor. Alvarez allegedly threatened to kill the victim and pulled out what appeared to be a black handgun. When police located Alvarez, he had a black BB gun and a 10-inch knife with a 5-inch blade, according to the DA’s Office.
Alvarez appeared in court Friday, June 9, and pleaded not guilty to robbery, felony threats and felony possession of a dagger. He remains in custody and his bail is set at $50,000. His next court appearance is set for June 23 for preliminary hearing.
