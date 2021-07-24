A man accused of robbing and threatening to kill a 16-year-old boy Thursday morning in Redwood City on El Camino Real near Broadway pleaded not guilty in court Friday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Jose Sajuan, 26, of Redwood City, allegedly walked up behind the boy and pulled out a pocket knife with a corkscrew exposed and threatened to kill the boy unless he handed over the money, prosecutors said. A bystander saw what happened and called police and followed Sajuan for a couple of blocks, with money falling out of Sajuan’s pocket. Sajuan was detained by police and was found with money and a corkscrew knife, prosecutors said.
Sajuan claimed he was drunk and high and asked officers to cite him out, but officers booked him for robbery, prosecutors said.
His next court appearance is Aug. 5, and he remains in custody on $40,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.