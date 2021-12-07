A man accused of committing lewd acts against a 15-year-old girl in the underground parking lot at Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo July 18 has been given 284 days in county jail and two years probation, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.
Jose Carlos Fierro, 34, first met the girl July 9 at Hillsdale, where they talked and exchanged social media information. She later told Fierro she was 15, but he still asked for illicit pictures, said he was a minor and offered vape cartridges for sex, the DA’s Office said.
When they met July 18, Fierro touched her and pulled his pants down, prosecutors said. Some boys came with her for backup and confronted him and punched him in the face after she called them for help, prosecutors said. When police arrived, Fierro confessed to meeting with the girl and was arrested. As part of his sentencing, he must register as a sex offender.
