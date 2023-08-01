The man accused of driving his family off a Devil’s Slide cliff in January has a hearing on his suitability for mental health diversion court set for Nov. 1 after his lawyer indicated he suffers from major depressive disorder, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Dharmesh Arvin Patel, 41, of Pasadena, allegedly drove his Tesla off a cliff near Devil’s Slide on purpose with his wife and two minor children inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.