A Redwood City man accused of raping an unconscious woman during a party in a Belmont apartment in July was sentenced to 120 days in county jail and two years supervised probation for false imprisonment, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Gabino Sanchezmoran, 25, pleaded no contest on Friday to the charges after the victim was allegedly not able to resist due to intoxication, and remains in county jail, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.
The incident occurred July 11 after Sanchezmoran completed a shift at Home Depot and then joined three friends to party in the Belmont apartment where one of the friends lives with his sister, the 18-year old victim, Wagstaffe said.
All partiers drank heavily, cocaine was consumed, and the victim ultimately vomited on herself and passed out. Sanchezmoran then allegedly picked her up, took her into a bedroom and raped her, Wagstaffe said.
After some time had passed, the victim’s brother and friends tried to enter the room and intervene when Sanchezmoran allegedly became angry, assaulted one of the friends, damaged the door to the bedroom, and also threatened to have his gang member friends come and shoot the place up, Wagstaffe said.
