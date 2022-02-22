A 37-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle in Pacifica on Monday night, police said.
Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a collision reported on Skyline Boulevard, also known as state Highway 35, between Manor and King drives.
Officers arrived and found a pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Pacifica resident Nathan Ponichter.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Ponichter stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.
Skyline Boulevard remained closed in the area until early Tuesday morning, reopening around 3:40 a.m., according to police.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314.
