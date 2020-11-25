Leonardo Rivera

A San Carlos man was arrested early Tuesday morning for molesting a 15-year-old girl at his residence Oct. 28, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The child reported the incident to her mother, who contacted law enforcement. An investigation started and after detectives gathered enough evidence, they arrested Leonardo Rivera, 33, at 3 a.m. Oct. 28, at his residence. Detectives believe this is an isolated incident. Rivera was booked at the San Mateo County Main Jail.

If you have any information about the suspect contact Detective Jerri Cosens at (650) 363-4347 or email jcosens@smcgov.org.

