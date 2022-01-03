A 26-year-old man accused of being involved in a double shooting in July was arrested last week by Redwood City police.
Antonio Sayegrios was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder, according to a news release from police officials.
Police didn’t specify what role they think Sayegrios allegedly played in the shooting, which happened on the 900 block of King Street in Redwood City and left two people with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.
The victims were shot while standing near their parked car, according to police.
Sayegrios was arrested in San Mateo, police said.
Anyone with information regarding about the shooting can call Sgt. Jeff Clements at (650) 780-7142 or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at (650) 780-7110.
