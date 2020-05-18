An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a relative with a kitchen knife at a home in Redwood City Saturday afternoon, causing life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Officers responded at about 4:50 p.m. Saturday to a home on the 600 block of Oak Ridge Drive on a report of a stabbing, and arrived to find the victim in front of the home suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen, police said.
The suspect, identified as Tyler Passanisi, was found inside the home and arrested without incident, and the kitchen knife used in the stabbing was also recovered, according to police.
The victim, Passanisi’s 41-year-old aunt, was taken to Stanford Hospital and is expected to live, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
The attack was unprovoked, Wagstaffe said, and noted Passanisi has a history of mental illness and is a methamphetamine user.
Passanisi has been charged with attempted murder and is in custody on $5 million bail, Wagstaffe said. He is expected to enter a plea on May 27.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Redwood City police Detective Sgt. Nick Perna at (650) 780-7672 or a tip line at (650) 780-7107.
