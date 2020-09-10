A major human trafficking case set to go to trial this week will likely be delayed six months to a year after one of the defendants ran out of money and his attorney dropped the case, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
The private defender program was appointed Wednesday for defendants Joshua Gamos, Carlina Gamos and Noel Gamos. The three, who belong to the same family, have been accused of running a human trafficking ring out of the Rainbow Bright daycare center in Daly City and two residential senior care facilities they owned and operated in South San Francisco and Pacifica between 2008 and 2016.
The family faces a total of 59 counts of human trafficking, rape and other charges. There are a total of 34 victims in the case, Wagstaffe said.
Joshua Gamos is in custody on $3 million bail. Carlina Gamos and Noel Gamos are out of custody without bail based on the zero bail emergency statewide bail schedule.
