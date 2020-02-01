A Lyft driver, who prosecutors say picked up a female passenger at The Swingin’ Door bar in San Mateo, drove to his home and raped her while she was passed out, lost his bid to have charges dismissed.
Tonye Weison Kolokolo, 46, of Tracy, is charged with kidnapping for rape Aug. 10, 2019, and faces up to life in prison if convicted.
San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Susan L. Greenberg ruled Thursday that evidence was sufficient to meet the probable cause standard for the preliminary hearing and denied the defense motion to dismiss.
A March 2 jury trial is set in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.