The Year of the Rat was welcomed with a weekend celebration at the Hillsdale Shopping Center. Guests were entertained by demonstrations of  martial arts, calligraphy and other crafts. Here, a lion dancer takes a quick peek at the audience.

 Tom Jung/ Daily Journal

