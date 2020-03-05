The San Francisco Unified School District announced Thursday that it will close Lowell High School after district officials learned that a student’s relative was being treated for novel coronavirus.
District officials chose to close the school on Eucalyptus Drive “out of an abundance of caution and for the safety and well-being of our community” after learning of the student's relation to a coronavirus patient.
The student left Lowell High at lunchtime and, while not suspected of having the virus, is now in self-quarantine.
