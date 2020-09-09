A winning Super Lotto Plus ticket worth $20 million was sold in San Carlos over the weekend.
The ticket was purchased at the Holly Shell Gas Station at 500 El Camino Real and the winning numbers were 1, 18, 22, 26, 27 with a mega number of 12.
As of Saturday, the identity of the winner was unknown, as they had yet to come forward to claim the prize.
The gas station that sold the winning ticket will receive an estimated $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.