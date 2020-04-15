Officials are expecting Redwood City this fiscal year to lose $6.1 million in revenue because of the COVID-19 crisis and face a deficit starting next fiscal year if no adjustments are made.
“But of course we will make adjustments,” City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz said during a remote City Council meeting Monday. “Over time we’ll need to consider opportunities to reduce costs and increase revenues.”
Diaz and her team have already reduced costs by leaving certain positions vacant, saving the city $3 million, and by paying $1.5 million in additional discretionary payments to the California Public Employee Retirement System, or CalPERS, rather than the full $3 million that was agreed upon earlier this year, among other actions. Contributions to the city’s reserves have also been reduced by nearly $1.5 million.
Diaz added that other expenses, including several million dollars in surplus money the council earlier this year earmarked for homelessness and climate adaptation initiatives, among others, will likely need to be reconsidered moving forward.
The above changes and others have already resulted in an estimated $5.1 million decrease in expenditures, positioning the city to end the current fiscal year in June with a $7,000 surplus.
The reduction in expenditures takes into account a total of $843,000 that the council has allocated in response to the ongoing crisis. Of that money, $693,000 is being used to assist renters and small businesses in the city who’ve been affected by the crisis.
The average payment per household in rental assistance offered by the city is $2,000. There have been 560 requests for rental assistance in the city — about one-third in English and two-thirds in Spanish — and so far just 38 of them have been approved. Officials suggested the remaining requests are pending and have not been denied.
Several councilmembers were concerned about the seeming delay in approving those requests. Diaz said staff is unaccustomed to such a high volume of requests and that additional staff may be assigned to the job moving forward to expedite the process.
In response to the ongoing health crisis, the city has also spent $18,000 on supplies, $56,000 on overtime and $84,000 on leave and other payroll costs for casual and part-time employees, an official said.
Revenue losses are expected to continue into the following fiscal year for all sources except property tax, which is not projected to decrease until fiscal year 2021-22.
“Even then the effect may be mild when it comes to the taxable value of property because for many properties the taxable value is already well below market value,” Diaz said.
Revenue from hotel tax, business license tax and recreation is expected to rebound in fiscal year 2021-22 and all revenue sources are projected to recover by the following fiscal year.
Finally, the city’s contributions to CalPERS are expected to increase by fiscal year 2022-23.
Councilman Ian Bain was joined by his colleagues in requesting the city officials do all they can to advocate for reforming CalPERS “and how they do their projections.”
“I want to keep a close eye on that,” Bain said. “There has to be some legislator somewhere who understands the potential for this to bankrupt cities.”
Also during the meeting in her report on the city’s response to COVID-19, Diaz said there remain no confirmed cases of city employees testing positive, the city is waiving rent on city-owned property at Courthouse Square for tenants experiencing a hardship, and the parks have been quiet except for one soccer game that was broken up by a park ranger. That said, Police Chief Dan Mulholland said calls about violations of the social distance order are going down.
Diaz also said officials are considering closing certain streets in the city to traffic to provide additional space for residents to recreate, like what was done in Oakland.
