A Los Gatos man pleaded no contest to felony drunk driving Monday after being the driver of an accident that killed his mother.
In October of 2017, Arsen Tarkovskiy, 38, allegedly drove home on State Route 92 with his 70-year-old mother and drifted over the double yellow centerline colliding with a Honda CRV. His mother was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
