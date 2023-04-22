I wasn’t able to step out and Look Up toward the west, until 9 p.m. and still could see Orion but this time he was further to the north. In the west are his dogs, Canis Major, closer to the horizon and directly above it, Canis Minor. However, the time to step out and Look Up is Saturday, just after sunset. We’re in the midst of the Lyrid meteor shower. It started April 16 but only goes until Tuesday and peaks Saturday. It’s rated at 18 meteors per hour and conditions for viewing couldn’t be better with the moon being all of three days old. We might see a sliver of a crescent and if we do, it’ll set at just after 11 p.m., so again, conditions will be perfect.
Still it’s best to get away from light pollution and avoid city lights. Don’t forget that it takes about 20 minutes for your eyes to adapt to the dark. To avoid a stiff neck, bring a reclining lawn chair or a sleeping bag for the ground or your car. It’s helpful to have a slight incline so that your head is higher than your feet. The windshield of a car works perfectly but is not warm. Having extra blankets is helpful, as well as an extra layer of clothes for the chilly nights.
As you look for shooting stars, it’s a good time to get to know Canis Major a little better since it’s a constellation we’ve observed. This is when it’s a good time to get out some binoculars to take a closer look at each of its stars. I’ve mentioned before that using binoculars at night is difficult. They’re extremely hard to hold still. It was suggested to me to use a tripod with them. Nevertheless, you’ll need a binocular adapter. It’s like a tray that’s attached to the tripod and then the binoculars are placed on it.
Canis Major also has some deep-sky objects. One is very close to Sirius, just 4-degrees south of it. Some say that all you have to do is get Sirius in view through the binoculars and it should be visible. It’s best known as Messier 41. It’s also called NGC 2287 and the Little Beehive. Don’t forget it’s below Sirius so it’s best to focus Sirius in the upper portion of the lens so that you’re able to see below it. The Little Beehive is an open star cluster. Most say it was discovered by an Italian astronomer, Giovanni Battista Hodierna, before 1654 but he still added it to Messier’s catalog. Conversely, it was also observed by a Claudius Ptolemy, who lived during the 14th century and by Aristotle, some say as far back as 325 B.C.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
