Canis Major

I wasn’t able to step out and Look Up toward the west, until 9 p.m. and still could see Orion but this time he was further to the north. In the west are his dogs, Canis Major, closer to the horizon and directly above it, Canis Minor. However, the time to step out and Look Up is Saturday, just after sunset. We’re in the midst of the Lyrid meteor shower. It started April 16 but only goes until Tuesday and peaks Saturday. It’s rated at 18 meteors per hour and conditions for viewing couldn’t be better with the moon being all of three days old. We might see a sliver of a crescent and if we do, it’ll set at just after 11 p.m., so again, conditions will be perfect.

Still it’s best to get away from light pollution and avoid city lights. Don’t forget that it takes about 20 minutes for your eyes to adapt to the dark. To avoid a stiff neck, bring a reclining lawn chair or a sleeping bag for the ground or your car. It’s helpful to have a slight incline so that your head is higher than your feet. The windshield of a car works perfectly but is not warm. Having extra blankets is helpful, as well as an extra layer of clothes for the chilly nights.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription