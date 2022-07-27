Redwood City Port Commissioner Richard Dodge announced he will be retiring at the end of July, after 42 years of port service.
Dodge was originally appointed to the Board of Port Commissioners in 1980. His service is one of the longest port commissioner tenures in the United States. Dodge’s involvement in the maritime community demonstrates his commitment to the industry. He is a multi-term past president and current regional coordinator of the Association of Pacific Ports, according to the port.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the Port of Redwood City over the past 42 years in various Port Commissioner roles,” Dodge said in a press release. “It has been incredible to watch the Port evolve and position itself as a leader serving the Silicon Valley and beyond. Thank you to Port staff and fellow commissioners for your service to our community. I am honored to have served alongside you.”
Port Commissioners assist in the policy, supervision and control of the port area, waterfront properties, adjacent lands and the Redwood City Marina. Additionally, they support regulation and control of public service and utilities operated in connection with the Port as well as general development and maintenance.
