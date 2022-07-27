Richard Dodge

Richard Dodge

Redwood City Port Commissioner Richard Dodge announced he will be retiring at the end of July, after 42 years of port service.

Dodge was originally appointed to the Board of Port Commissioners in 1980. His service is one of the longest port commissioner tenures in the United States. Dodge’s involvement in the maritime community demonstrates his commitment to the industry. He is a multi-term past president and current regional coordinator of the Association of Pacific Ports, according to the port.

