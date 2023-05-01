Former Belmont Treasurer and longtime public servant John Violet, who died from a stroke April 10, is remembered by his family and friends as a loving family man dedicated to serving the community.
He was 76.
He and his wife Marie were the parents of Jennifer Violet Kennedy, and a son, John David, who died in 1989. Jennifer and her husband, Michael Kennedy, have three children, Keira, Landon and Lola, who got to have “grandpa days” each week with him.
Marie Violet said the two always supported each other in their 53 years of marriage while juggling their careers and family responsibilities. The pair met at San Jose State University, where John was studying aeronautics. Marie said he was an honest and dedicated father and grandfather who was always willing to give his time, often picking their daughter and her friends up to take them places or dedicating time to spend with his grandchildren throughout his life.
“He was just extraordinary as a grandpa,” Marie Violet said. “He would do anything [for them].”
The pair lived in Belmont and stayed because their son was receiving medical care at Stanford, becoming a part of the Belmont community. Marie and John made friends in the city through school, Cub Scouts and other activities and were passionate about helping people and developing community and support systems. After their son died, she remembers John telling her they had already lost so much, and he told her they would not lose each other and their family.
“That’s the kind of guy he was,” Marie Violet said.
Jenn Violet Kennedy noted her father was a wonderful dad, grandfather and husband, often taking his grandchildren to Target or for boba and staying for dinner, with her parents often going on a weekend adventure or trip.
“My dad lived his life to the fullest, with no missed opportunities and never too busy to really listen to people,” Violet Kennedy said. “I could go on and on bit if you knew him at all you know there are not enough words to express the amazing man he was. The world is a little less without him but the legacy he leaves behind lives in us and the Belmont community.”
He served as elected city treasurer of Belmont for 16 years, retiring in 2019. He also was a trustee on the Belmont Redwood Shores School District Board, on the Belmont Finance Commission, treasurer of the Friends of the Belmont Library, a trustee of the Henry and Thelma Doelger Foundation, a member of the Measure I Advisory Committee and many other committees. Violet was born in Kansas City and moved to San Diego County when he was 7. He served six years in the U.S. Army Reserve as a crew chief on Huey helicopters. He loved airplanes and many in his family growing up were pilots. He later worked with Allstate Insurance, developing information technology systems in the corporate office.
Mayor Julia Mates described Violet as a strong advocate and leader in the community known for his integrity, high morals, decency, kindness and joviality. She praised his dedication to the city and the community, including serving on the finance commission for 10 years and joining the Measure I advisory committee when the committee had no applicants.
“He was a genuinely honorable and trusted friend to so many people in Belmont who knew him and loved him, and a personal friend of mine, providing me great advice and counsel,” Mates said. “I know he was a friend to my colleagues on this and past councils and to our staff as well.”
Violet was also a friend and mentor to former Mayor Charles Stone, who described Violet as the irreplaceable elder statesman of Belmont, filled with grace and wisdom.
“I was overwhelmed almost immediately by his graciousness, warmth and his love for Belmont,” Stone said.
Violet could always be counted upon to support passing a revenue initiative and show people government could be a force for good, something Stone saw firsthand. Violet was instrumental in helping to pass Measure I, a half-cent sales tax to provide funds for general city services in 2016. Stone said one of the things he most admired about Violet was that he loved his family deeply and continued to love and contribute to all, even after the loss of his son.
“That’s the most important and powerful thing I learned from John,” Stone said.
Violet was buried at Skylawn Park, next to his son, in a private family service. He was wearing his “Badass Grandpa” socks and “Greatest Grandpa” cap, gifts from his grandchildren.
A community gathering will be May 21 at Twin Pines Senior and Community Center from 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. for a celebration of life. Instead of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Belmont Community Foundation (belmontcommunityfoundation.org), P.O. Box 1211, Belmont, CA 94002.
