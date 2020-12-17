Sinking capacity in Bay Area intensive care units will force many San Mateo County businesses to shutter or substantially reduce operations by Friday despite assertions from health officials that the recent spike in COVID-19 cases has been linked to large private gatherings.
The announcement San Mateo County was placed under the state’s regional stay-home order came Wednesday as the Bay Area’s ICU capacity fell below 15% to 12.9%. As of Tuesday, the county reported having nine available ICU beds and 88 surge ICU beds as hospitalizations rose to 110 patients, 29 needing intensive care.
“The capacity is too strained for us to have any other alternatives than the stay-at-home order,” said Deputy Chief of Health Srija Srinivasan during a press briefing Wednesday. “This is not about blame. This is about understanding that we’re at the point on this day in which we just have to get through in a different way with everyone staying home as much as possible.”
The order will take place at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, and mandates that hair and nail salons, barber shops and all in-person dining must close for a minimum of three weeks. Following, the region will be monitored weekly.
Retail shops will have to reduce capacity to 20% while standalone grocery stores are permitted to operate at 35% capacity. Gyms, required to close indoor activity under the state’s most restrictive tier in its reopening framework, are permitted to operate outdoors, having met essential outdoor recreation standards. Outdoor religious and political gatherings are also permitted and schools currently open for in-person instruction will not be forced to close unless an outbreak is spotted.
San Mateo County had avoided the additional closures, opting to not follow six other Bay Area jurisdictions in voluntarily instating a shelter-in-place order by Dec. 8, a decision San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow defended in a 15-point statement.
During the briefing, County Manager Mike Callagy reiterated Morrow’s defense, explaining that both the health and economic crises caused by COVID-19 have had devastating effects on communities.
“From the very beginning, we talked about a balancing act, balancing the need of health which is paramount for us … to the complete economic devastation and poverty this disease has brought about,” said Callagy, adding that the county has always intended on following the state’s direction.
Spotting the spread
He and Srinivasan both noted the spread of the highly infectious respiratory disease has largely been linked to social gatherings among younger residents, often by asymptomatic carriers. Of the 19,330 residents who’ve tested positive for the virus since it first reached the county, 7,650 cases have been in those ages of 20 to 40 years old.
But most of the county’s 183 fatalities have occurred among senior community members 80 years old or older. And while cases have not spiked in congregate care facilities, Srinivasan said concerns have risen around facility staffing as employees become sick and unable to report to work.
“It’s very strained right now in many parts of the county,” she said. “At this rate with this level of spread throughout our community we all have to absolutely adhere to the state order that is being imposed. … We need to be extra protective and we need to not wait.”
Still, the county’s enforcement efforts will be directed toward businesses that have failed to comply with local and state orders. Having taken an educational approach earlier in the pandemic, members of the enforcement task force have now shifted to more severe punishments for repeat violators which may result in fines up to $3,000 or criminal prosecution.
As for gatherings among households, banned under the shelter order, Callagy said officials are appealing to the conscience of community members and asking residents to stay home as much as possible.
Small businesses react
While appreciative for Morrow’s decision to remain open and having expected closures to be announced at any moment, small business owners still expressed devastation over the news. Echoing the sentiment of officials, some merchants implored residents to socially distance and wear face coverings to slow the spread and hopefully prevent another lockdown.
“Wear your mask. Do the right thing for yourself and the people you come into contact with. It’s easy. It’s not a hard thing to do,” said Joni Restivo, the owner of Joni Restivo Hair Designs in San Mateo. “Death is forever but to wear a mask is a little bump in the road.”
Restivo and her four colleagues rent rooms in a home that has been converted into a salon. Each room feels like its own mini studio, she said, and each stylist has invested more than $2,500 in purchasing air purifiers, sanitizer and other cleaning products to make their spaces COVID-resistant.
Despite her efforts, her clientele has dropped by 50% and now the studios will have to close during what used to be a busy holiday season.
“This is our busiest time of year when everyone wants to look pretty for their family or a party,” said Restivo. “This is hell. It’s devastating.”
Jihan Bayyari, the owner of the Redwood City cafe Cyclismo and the Sunnyvale cycling studio CycleBar, said she’s considering temporarily closing her cafe on Broadway because the cost of staying open may outweigh the shop’s limited revenue. Knowing the lockdown was coming didn’t soften the blow of the news, she said.
“I feel so small. I feel so powerless and confused when you’ve put heart and soul in and done the business pivot numerous times,” said Bayyari, who’s tried turning her cafe into a small goods store and had recently started hosting socially distanced paint nights.
With her cycling studio in Santa Clara County, where a shelter order mirrored after the state’s went in place Sunday, Dec. 6, Bayyari said her businesses have experienced opposing success. While not allowed to seat customers outside her cafe in San Mateo County, with city permission she’d be allowed to hold cycling classes in parking stalls in Sunnyvale.
“One week one’s seen positive movement and I get hopeful and the other business is in the toilet. Other weeks it’s the opposite. It’s difficult to wake up and have the emotional fortitude to say I don’t know what’s going to happen today but I’ll figure it out the best I can,” said Bayyari.
Her hope is for the next three weeks in lockdown to be the last time businesses will be forced to close and that a solution will be offered to merchants that won’t require accruing more debt.
Holding out hope is John Kevranian, the owner of the candy store Nuts for Candy and the president of the Broadway Business Improvement District in Burlingame. No shops along the neighborhood-serving retail strip have closed because of the pandemic, said Kevranian, who believes the vaccine will inspire a revenue comeback by February.
Despite the city recently permitting parklets on the street for outdoor dining Kevranian began advising food merchants to sign up for as many delivery based apps as possible on Monday, recognizing the county was nearing a closure. But to really assist small businesses, he said, residents should pick up orders in person to prevent shops from being charged delivery service fees.
“They have done a wonderful job surviving,” he said. “We’re going to hang in there.”
