crime scene logo

Farallone View Elementary School in Montara was locked down at 8:45 a.m. Thursday after a student reported seeing a suspicious man wearing a black ski mask in the bushes outside the school possibly with a gun in his pocket and a knife in his hand, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The school was put on lockdown in about two minutes and no one was found after an extensive two-hour search in the area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who might have information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription