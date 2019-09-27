Farallone View Elementary School in Montara was locked down at 8:45 a.m. Thursday after a student reported seeing a suspicious man wearing a black ski mask in the bushes outside the school possibly with a gun in his pocket and a knife in his hand, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The school was put on lockdown in about two minutes and no one was found after an extensive two-hour search in the area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who might have information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.