A state budget proposal from Gov. Gavin Newsom injecting billions of dollars into the state school system, small business community and stimulus payments for those hit hardest by the pandemic drew praise from local lawmakers.
Newsom detailed his plans for a $227 billion balanced budget during a virtual press conference, Friday, Jan. 8, setting the stage for negotiations with his colleagues in the state Legislature which will play out before the June 30 adoption deadline.
Officials representing San Mateo County and surrounding areas largely shared their admiration for Newsom’s budget, which called for immediate investment in areas of critical need — despite the public health crisis destabilizing a previously thriving economy.
Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, lauded Newsom’s attempt to offer security to millions of Californians whose lives were unceremoniously upended over the last year.
“Given that we are in the middle of a pandemic and there is so much devastation, I think I’m optimistic this budget addresses some of our most pressing challenges and positions us well going into the future,” he said.
Resilient economy
For his part, Mullin juxtaposed that Newsom’s budget proposal is defined by its ambitious spending, while the raging COVID-19 pandemic continues hamstringing the fortunes of so many businesses throughout the state.
“It feels schizophrenic in a way that we have a recession and a pandemic we are yet to get beyond and yet we have a dramatically improved fiscal situation from even four or five months ago,” he said.
California’s budget stability amid the pandemic is largely a product of a tax program focusing on high earners who have continued to thrive despite the widespread hardship faced by less fortunate residents.
Newsom nodded to the state’s economic resilience in his budget presentation, showcasing the gains made in recent months compared to the economic destruction witnessed prior.
“California is poised for economic recovery,” said Newsom, noting the wild swings in the state’s financial standing from a $5.6 billion surplus before the pandemic, to a projected $54 billion deficit at the depths of the recession and landing back at a balanced budget with $34 billion in reserves and supplemental funds.
State Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, said he is hopeful the wealth of state resources can be allocated to broaden opportunity for everyone.
“We are all one state. We are all Californians. We all want a chance to come together and we need to make the investment necessary to get through these six months so we can get everyone back to work,” he said.
Small business grants, more stimulus
In an effort to ease the burden that the pandemic has placed on the state’s independent merchants and most disadvantaged residents, Newsom detailed a plan to offer $735 million in small business grants and $600 stimulus payments designed to supplement the federal program.
Mullin backed the investment, with a particular focus on the grants for business owners struggling to stay afloat during the lingering shutdown.
“I appreciate the governor acknowledges that economic recovery and small business assistance is front and center here,” he said.
Beyond direct payment programs, Newsom also urged lawmakers to move swiftly on extending eviction moratorium deadlines set to expire at the end of the month, with hopes of keeping tenants on the brink of displacement housed through the pandemic.
Education investment
Central to the most recent proposal is a record investment in the state education system, with an incentive program designed to encourage schools to restart in-person learning, particularly in the early grades and classes accommodating disadvantaged learners.
Newsom framed his $85.8 billion education budget as “the highest investment per pupil the state has ever advanced.”
Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, largely appreciated the commitment — claiming it mostly syncs with a bill he authored with fellow Democratic San Francisco lawmakers state Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblyman David Chiu urging schools to reopen.
But he balanced that perspective by noting that financial constraints are largely not the reason that schools have remained closed. Rather than focus the conversation on funding, Ting called for more guidance from state health officials regarding safe and sustainable ways to reopen.
Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Menlo Park, also supported Newsom’s school funding proposal — particularly the additional revenue for the state’s higher education system.
“I am particularly appreciative of Gov. Newsom’s commitment to supporting the basic needs of college students, proposing $100 million in one-time funding for community colleges, $30 million ongoing for CSUs, and $15 million ongoing for UCs to address housing and food insecurity, mental health and digital equity,” he said in a prepared statement.
Vaccination funding
Newsom also showcased plans to spend $372 million on expanding COVID-19 vaccination programs, with immediate hopes of immunizing up to 1 million Californians in the next 10 days.
Newsom and state officials have faced harsh criticism in recent weeks over the state’s slow rollout of the vaccine. For his part, the governor admitted that he holds ultimate responsibility as the highest elected official in the state’s struggle to meet its ambitious health goals. But he balanced that perspective by noting the state government’s limited authority in facilitating vaccination.
Mullin acknowledged the proposed budget allocation may appear marginal relative to the tremendous need and the scope of other spending priorities laid out, while recognizing the collaboration required to broaden vaccine access.
“We are reliant on an aggressive federal partner to help us get the vaccine and pass it through to the health care partners,” he said.
Becker too questioned whether the vaccination problems could be sorted through simply spending.
“It’s not clear that it is purely a money issue. It’s having the people and places. That’s where I think we have to be creative,” said Becker.
