A limit on how long developers have to complete construction will be considered by San Carlos planning commissioners, the City Council decided Monday after hearing from residents about problems with unfinished projects.
Nearby cities set limits on the length of building permits, the council was told.
John Zeh cited incomplete projects in San Carlos.
“Developers are really doing what they want to,” Zeh said.
Gene Chasey told the council that an unfinished development “is very destructive to the neighbors.”
New construction technology is among reasons cited for delays, resident Joseph Ghazal said.
Developers are using San Carlos as a testing ground, he said.
No date has been set for the Planning Commission review of limits on construction time.
The City Council at its meeting Monday delayed its consideration of a minimum $15-an-hour minimum wages in San Carlos because the city is awaiting an advice letter from the Fair Political Practices Commission about the municipal measure, Mayor Ron Collins said.
The city had not heard from the state agency by 5 p.m. Monday, Collins said.
Jay Wierenga, a spokesman for the FPPC, said Tuesday that the letter “is close to being issued.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.