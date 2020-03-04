A proposed life science building won praise before San Carlos planning commissioners approved the design review and the transportation plan for the new 138,710 square-foot structure along Industrial Road.
“It looks like San Carlos is going to have another attractive building,” said Planning Commission Chair John Dugan.
Commissioner Don Bradley said: “This is a very handsome architectural statement.”
Several public speakers supported the proposed building, at a site once planned for a 173-room hotel.
The City Council had approved zoning for the hotel but the developer decided not to proceed with the project and sold the 1091 Industrial Road property, a city staff report said.
Planning commissioners in March rezoned the site back to general commercial and industrial at the request of the new property owner, the report added.
Valet parking, including two full-time attendants, is proposed during regular business hours..
Developers plan to demolish a 40,067-square-foot, two-story building at the site, according to the report said.
Commissioners approved amending a conditional use permit to allow garden activities at the San Carlos Youth Center at 1001 Chestnut St.
Acquiring a parcel of land at the edge of Eaton Park also won approval.
A representative of the property owner offered in 2019 to donate the parcel, which is oddly shaped and not suitable for development, a city staff report said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.