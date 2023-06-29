San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies used an automated license plate reader in Millbrae to arrest a man wanted for murder out of Lodi Tuesday night.
At about 6:30 p.m. June 27, the ALPR system notified deputies of a wanted vehicle in the area of Millbrae Avenue and El Camino Real and stopped the car to arrest Peter Sim Jr. for a no-bail attempted murder arrest warrant.
Burlingame police officers assisted in the stop and arrest.
“I am proud of the exceptional work carried out by our deputies in safely apprehending a potential homicide suspect. Their professionalism and training allowed them to quickly find and arrest a suspect wanted for a violent crime and helps to bring some sense of closure to the Lodi community. I would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Burlingame Police Department for their invaluable assistance in taking the suspect into custody,” Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a press release.
