The CoastPride Center opened its doors in Half Moon Bay for the first time Tuesday, hailed as a much-needed and pioneering LGBTQ community center for the coastal community.
“This is the first time there has ever been a brick-and-mortar LGBTQ center ever on the coast, which I think is why some are finding it so historic and progressive,” CoastPride Board Member David Oliphant said.
Organizers of CoastPride, which opened the center, recognized all the resources for the LGBTQ local community and its allies were on the Peninsula, just not on the coast. Many kids couldn’t use the resources or support groups because they didn’t have a way to get to the San Mateo Pride Center, or other locations. Oliphant believes the new center would help kids lacking resources on the coast ranging from Pescadero to Pacifica.
“That’s exactly the void we are trying to fill. The resources that have always been available in San Mateo, Redwood City or San Francisco are now available to those who need or want them locally on the coast,” Oliphant said.
CoastPride started in May 2019 to improve the support, visibility and awareness of LGBTQ people and families. The organization provides support groups, STD testing, educational information and events. Its center at 711 Main St. had its grand opening June 1 to coincide with Pride Month. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday from noon-4 p.m.
Oliphant said the two-story building formally housed the North American Title Company and has been renovated to modern standards. The first floor has a reception area, drop-in space, game room, pool table, kitchen and gender-neutral bathroom. The second floor has a conference room and offices for meetings and private rooms for licensed clinicians. “Having a brick-and-mortar location really helps not only identify us as a permanent and important part of the community but gives people a place to go versus a website or temporary drop-in location,” he said.
Oliphant, a gay married man who grew up in northern Nevada and moved to the coast 10 years ago, fought against discrimination and hate his whole life. When growing up, many were not as comfortable discussing their sexuality as kids are now. The center will provide a place for people to be themselves and safe, and he believes his younger self would have searched for this kind of space.
Oliphant said the first week the organization leased the building, it put up a CoastPride banner and within two days had been cut down with a razor blade. Because of this, the center has budgeted for cameras on the building. He noted the majority of the community has been extremely supportive, but CoastPride will continue to fight for a safe space for everyone. “I think, like any group that’s been discriminated against probably for as long as it has been visible, we’re going to have to continue to show up and stand our ground,” Oliphant said.
CoastPride is reaching out to local school districts, city governments and local communities to invite people to use the center. It will not ask people where they are from, but Oliphant believes the vast majority of people who use the center will be from the coast. He owns a real estate company in Half Moon Bay, and one of its beliefs is not to be all things to all people but to focus on supporting the coastal community.
“It’s the same thing with the drop-in center. It’s really meant to be a locally grown and locally supported resource focused on the LGBTQ youth and their allies,” Oliphant said.
The six-person CoastPride board first became aware of potentially renting the building six months ago and took on a long-term lease. The board had a good relationship and rent agreement with owner Joe Cotchett and knew the opportunity was too good a chance to pass up.
“It worked out perfectly for our needs. It couldn’t have been more ideal, but really it’s the generosity of the building owner that allowed us even to consider it,” Oliphant said.
CoastPride has seen a surge in donations, volunteers and attendees in the past month as word spread about the opening. The board plans to provide more educational events and programs in the future. CoastPride intends to stay in the building for a while but wants to expand community resources and support as opportunities present themselves.
“We started with what we know, and we are just going to see how we need to change with the times, but we absolutely plan on expanding and growing with the community,” Oliphant said.
