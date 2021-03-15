The Gender Equality Act
Editor,
Not only does the so-called “Equality Act” NOT promote equality, but it shreds the essence of Title IX and will largely dismantle the gains made in women’s sports over the past many decades.
This order puts women at a severe and decisive disadvantage on the playing field. Fair play and a level playing field are the two basic, essential requirements for sports as they theoretically give competitors an equal chance of winning. I am a 5-foot, 100-pound woman and have played competitive sports all of my life. I could compete through hard work and training and because most biological women do not have the inherent size, body mass, strength, lung capacity, power and speed that biological males do. I have played soccer against transgenders and I cannot keep up.
In a study published in Duke Law, it was reported that in 2017, Olympic, World, and U.S. Champion Tori Bowie’s 100 meters lifetime best of 10.78 seconds and Allyson Felix’s 400 meter best of 49.26 were beaten 15,000 times by men and boys.
Unfair advantage is why performance enhancing drugs were outlawed in various sports, but not before tainting baseball, football, cycling and others. Mr. Biden, just because you are president does not mean you can play God with the stroke of your pen, equating transgender men with women. Please take your mitts off of women’s sports.
Kim Rupert
Hillsborough
Supporting women and people of color
Editor,
According to the Bay Area Equity Atlas, San Mateo County ranks worst in the Bay Area in the ethnicity gap of elected officials vs. ethnic population (40% white, but holding 66% of elected positions).
The three largest ethnic groups in our county are white (non-Hispanic) 40.4%, Asian 27.0%, and Hispanic or Latino 24.6%. Together, Asians and Hispanic residents are 51.6% of our population. So, where are we with regard to representation of these majority minority groups?
API and Latino populations, more than half the region’s population, are under represented at all levels of government at just 13% of top county-level elected officials.
Women are under-represented by 20%, given that they are nearly 53% of the population, but hold only 44% of elected roles. And it is extremely rare that women hold positions countywide or higher. In fact, only TWO women of color have ever served in a countywide office in San Mateo.
Elections will take place in San Mateo County supervisors in districts 2 and 3 in 2022. Our local Democratic club is committed to diversity but endorsements from our governor and other men on the public servant ladder go largely to other white males. Advocacy for women of color is typically for staff positions or lower levels of government.
Female and POC candidates cannot and will not soon reach equitable representation unless we all work together to support and elect them. Our county’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion should include leadership support, and 2022 is not too early to help experienced women of color win countywide and higher office. Let’s all make a difference in the election ahead by encouraging and supporting women and people of color.
Nancy Reyering
Woodside
High-speed rail
Editor,
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has been a colossal and corrupt failure based on numerous misrepresentations starting with absurdly low-cost estimates. No feasible plan or cost estimate has ever been advanced for tunneling through the earthquake-riddled Tehachapi Mountains to Los Angeles. No private company was willing to invest in high-speed rail as previously promised by promoters due to predicted low ridership which will require more than $100 million of annual subsidies.
There is simply no pressing need for high-speed transportation to Bakersfield through mostly vacant farm land. It'd be far better if we spent the money for high-speed rail on real needs like improving California’s lowest rated schools in the country, affordable housing, infrastructure, water storage, etc.
If you really want to build a railroad, try investing in high-speed commuter rail that reduces four-hour daily commutes that would increase the quality of life in the Bay Area.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
