New legislation proposed by Assemblymembers Sharon Quirk-Silva, D-Fullerton, and Diane Papan, D-San Mateo, would close a legal loophole that currently allows criminal defendants with mental illness to possess guns.
The legislation, Assembly Bill 455 will extend post-conviction gun restrictions to criminal defendants who enter mental health diversion to the same extent as if the defendant was convicted of the underlying crime.
“Anything we can do to reduce the amount of guns on our streets is a step toward making our communities safer,” Papan said in a press release. “This legislation simply integrates California’s existing mental health firearm restrictions with mental health diversion programs, underscoring California’s commitment to public safety.”
California has long imposed gun restrictions on individuals convicted of felonies and certain misdemeanor crimes. Firearm restrictions also apply in some circumstances to individuals with mental illness. Mental health diversion became effective in 2018, with the express purpose of diverting more individuals with mental disorders into appropriate programs while protecting public safety. Counties have seen a significant increase in criminal defendants with mental illness diverted under this statute. However, once a defendant has successfully completed their diversion program and their criminal case is dismissed, no post-conviction gun restriction applies, according to Papan’s office.
The legislation is supported by Steve Wagstaffe, San Mateo County district attorney.
