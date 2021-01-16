Ramping up for potential civil unrest on the day of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, a series of announcements were released from law enforcement agencies across San Mateo County assuring residents that departments will be prepared to respond to any “spontaneous demonstrations.”
“We are prepared for and dedicated to keeping our communities safe and we encourage anyone who has information about any planned protest or disruption to public safety to call your local law enforcement agency,” read a statement from San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos. The agency provides services to Millbrae, Half Moon Bay, San Carlos and unincorporated San Mateo County.
Statements from the Redwood City and San Mateo police departments and the Sheriff’s Office read similarly, noting the departments have been working collaboratively with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies to monitor potential threats.
A social media statement from South San Francisco Police Chief Jeff Azzopardi noted the agency was monitoring news and media outlets to stay informed and encouraged residents to abide by COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Acknowledging possible concerns being felt locally in light of the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, each statement assured residents that departments would be adequately staffed in case of an emergency but noted there have been no indications of possible threats or safety concerns within the county as of yet.
“As always our fundamental goal remains to ensure the safety of our community,” read the Redwood City Police Department statement. “And to protect the lawful exercise of constitutionally guaranteed rights.”
Similarly, the county announced the San Mateo County Superior Court would also be closed to the public Jan. 20 in light of reports of potential demonstrations and plans for violence at state capitols and other government buildings. Federal and state courthouses have also received threats, read the statement.
Closures will affect juvenile courts at the County Youth Services Center, court proceedings at the South San Francisco branch, and court operations at the County Center in Redwood City. All hearings scheduled for the day of the closure will be moved either to the following day or later.
Residents are encouraged to call their local police department to report a crime or suspicious behavior. Visit sanmateocourt.org for more information on the temporary closure of the San Mateo County Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.