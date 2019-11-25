A large single-family home proposal in Redwood City survived a second appeal Tuesday and will soon break ground, but officials are confident that a newly passed ordinance will prevent projects of similar size from being approved in the future.
The city’s zoning administrator twice approved applicant Nicole Cave to tear down a single-story, 1,670-square-foot home at 288 Jeter St. in the Mt. Carmel neighborhood and replace it with a two-story, 2,876-square-foot home with an attached garage that brings the total square footage of the structure up to 3,303. The proposal, which met “all applicable development standards,” according to a staff report, is for a 6,500-square-foot lot.
Claiming the project is oversized and incompatible with the neighborhood, resident Kris Johnson appealed both of those decisions on behalf of immediate neighbors. He argued the proposed home is an outlier because it is bigger than 96% of homes in the neighborhood, according to city data.
The Planning Commission upheld Johnson’s first appeal about a year ago but, on Tuesday, his second appeal was denied. It was denied because the commission could not break a deadlock after two votes and agreed to defer to the staff recommendation, which was to deny the appeal.
Commissioners Rick Hunter, Nancy Radcliffe and Ernie Schmidt voted for the appeal while Chair Kevin Bondonno and Commissioners Michael Smith and Renee Ortega voted against it. Commissioner Bill Shoe was absent.
The city recently passed a floor area ratio ordinance with a soft cap on home size in which projects that are 3,000 square feet or more or have a floor area ratio greater than 45% are automatically reviewed by the Planning Commission. But the Jeter Street project was submitted before the FAR ordinance was approved and is therefore not subject to it. While the ordinance itself doesn’t prevent projects from being larger than the soft cap, commissioners felt the new rules will provide them with a justification for voting down projects of that size in the future.
“Going forward, we will not have these issues before us,” Radcliffe said. “I think we have a lot of tools coming down the lane that we will not be seeing this type of project again.”
Bondonno said the project is “not ideal for neighborhood character” but ultimately voted against the appeal because he struggled to come up with reasons for upholding it.
“We probably all wish we had a different project. But for the project we have before us I’m finding difficulty being able to make findings that would allow me to uphold the appeal and not approve the project,” he said.
Hunter, on the other hand, justified his vote to uphold the appeal by arguing the project doesn’t meet City Council-adopted guidelines for garages and building width.
According to those guidelines, which were adopted by the council last year, new garages should be in locations similar to the pattern common in the neighborhood, and if an immediately adjacent structure has larger than required side yard setbacks that result in narrower homes, floor plans should also have narrower widths near the front to maintain a consistent streetscape frontage.
The proposed home spans almost the entire width of the property and includes an attached garage rather then a detached one, which is predominant in the neighborhood.
Cave said many efforts were made after the first appeal was upheld to limit impacts to neighbors, including reducing the size of the home by 18%, and accused the commission of not being clear in the direction it provided.
“We tried really hard this time around and it might not look like it on 2-D paper, but statistics and matching other neighbors — that was important to us,” she said. “We felt this new plan fits everything you told us. … There’s not a lot of clear guidance on what [the Planning Commission] is looking for.”
