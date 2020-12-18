A 3-month-old kitten rescued from the engine compartment of a car in East Palo Alto is now available for adoption at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA.
The kitten, named Fluff Fluff for his fluffy black coat, was stuck in the car for two days before PHS/SPCA rescue staff were able to retrieve him on Oct. 30, according to PHS/SPCA spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox.
The team used a small endoscope camera to find where the kitten was inside the car and lured him with a bit of tuna until he was close enough to be rescued. The rescue operation took almost two hours.
Fluff Fluff was then placed in a foster home with a PHS/SPCA volunteer until he was old enough to be neutered and made available for adoption. He is shy but affectionate, and his adoption fee is $120.
The PHS/SPCA is only open for adoptions by appointment only. People can call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment.
