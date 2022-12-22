San Mateo County has seen 5.02 inches of rain since October and more rain is headed to the Bay Area this week and next, according to the National Weather Service.
Jeff Lorber, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said temperatures this weekend and on Christmas Day will warm up from the low to mid-60s.
“It’s looking like it will be a beautiful Christmas. It should be around 4-10 degrees warmer than the rest of the week and lots of sunshine but temperatures at night will fall to the mid-40s,” Lorber said.
Light rain is expected on Thursday night and then more will arrive on Monday and will last until Wednesday. Lorber anticipates the county to reach over 100% of expected rain totals by next week. This rain spurt should accumulate around one-half to 1 1/2 inches along the Bayshore.
“So, it’s a good start,” Lorber said. “However, it’s been three years of drought so, in order to make real progress, we need to have a lot more rain the rest of the month through February to make real progress.”
He anticipates the region to accumulate around 20 inches of rain for the entire season but noted the county would need to see around 30 inches to make a dent in the drought’s deficit.
Lorber warns county residents of king tides, which will be active from Thursday until Sunday. King tides are caused by strong gravitational forces because of the alignment of the moon, Earth and the sun, which generally happens twice a year. For people around the coast, Lorber said to be aware of the flood-prone areas, stay away from them or be prepared. Additionally, sandbags could help alleviate flood concerns if it encroaches on residents’ homes along the coast or Bayshore.
“The next couple of mornings the tides are going to be unusually high and unusually low, which could cause coastal flooding around the Bay shoreline,” Lorber said.
High tide is going to be in the morning around 9:30 a.m. Thursday and each morning after that high tide will be pushed back about an hour.
“Wave energy will be higher than normal, they can run up farther up the beach more than usual, especially for beaches facing west and northwest,” Lorber said. “We would recommend staying back from the water’s edge so you don’t get swept into the water. And for boaters, they should pay attention to high and low tides so their boats don’t get stranded during low tides.”
Low tide will be tomorrow afternoon after 4:30 p.m. where it will be exceptionally low, he added.
