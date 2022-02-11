A woman accused of taking a purebred Yorkshire terrier puppy named Oliver has been arrested, and the dog safely returned, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
The 9-month-old puppy was playing in its front yard on the 100 block of Shoreview Avenue in Pacifica when Keri Livingston, 52, allegedly reached over and stole Oliver, the DA’s Office said. The owner discovered Oliver missing and allegedly saw Livingston stealing the puppy using her home surveillance system, the DA’s Office said. Livingston had allegedly previously stopped outside the owner’s home a few times to pet Oliver and discussed her own dog dying. The owner later allegedly saw Livingston outside a nearby shopping center and called police, who questioned and later arrested Livingston, the DA’s Office said.
The court has ordered her not to go near the dog or owner. She has pleaded not guilty, and her next court appearance is May 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.