Though San Mateo County remains off the state COVID-19 watch list, county officials warn residents the fate of the region is in their hands.
“I know this is hard, we’re all exhausted and frustrated by having to take precautions, but the implication of this fact is that you can’t let your guard down, or be careless, even once, especially if you are at high risk,” said county Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow in an online statement released Monday.
The warning follows the return of major restrictions on the eight other counties in the Bay Area, including those placed over the weekend in San Francisco, a county whose officials loosened restrictions with the greatest amount of hesitation. Currently, San Mateo County is the only county in the Bay Area permitted to operate hair salons, nail salons, other personal care facilities, gyms and places of worship.
A statewide emergency order released last week shut down the operation of various indoor venues such as restaurants, museums, zoos and other sources of family entertainment. Bars, both indoors and out were also required to shut down statewide.
“Like many other counties, we are concerned about being put on the COVID-19 monitoring list by the state. It impacts our community significantly from economically to mental health challenges,” said county Health CEO Louise Rogers in a statement on Saturday.
Rogers implored the public to continue implementing safety measures such as handwashing, wearing face coverings and honoring social distancing. She and Morrow both said in their respective statements that avoiding large gatherings was the best course of action to stop or slow the spread of the highly-contagious respiratory disease.
“Birthday parties, picnics, eating at restaurants with mixed households, etc, without the basic precautions being taken. Most of these gatherings are innocent, no doubt, not intending to spread the virus, but they do spread it, and with far reaching implications,” said Morrow. “Please note, your seemingly innocuous get togethers are driving the spread and are a major reason why you can’t go to a restaurant, why you can’t go to the gym, why you can’t go get your hair cut, why kids can’t go to school.”
Though Morrow attributed the surge in infections to innocent gatherings, he also called attention to a difference in “belief systems” such as thinking the virus is a hoax or not as bad for some individuals, which could be contributing to the spread of the virus as well.
In his statement, Morrow also expressed strong concern for front line workers who are testing positive for COVID-19 at high rates. He noted financial hardship and a lack of “workplace safety nets” such as health care and paid sick leave, will cause some to attend work while infected, resulting in current business focused restrictions doing little to halt the spread of the disease.
“This requires rapid policy and system changes at every level of both public and private sectors, from the feds on down, and from the largest corporations to the smallest business,” said Morrow. “We need to see much more work in this area, and we need to have less reliance on business sector closures and restrictions, beyond getting businesses to do the basic transmission control measures. Failure to fix some of these issues will prolong our collective pain.”
To remain off the state watch list, the county must maintain a positivity rate below 8% for a span of seven days and no more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in a span of two weeks. The county must also prove to have an ample amount of hospital space including ICU beds of at least 20% and ventilators at 25% available for potential patients. A 10% increase in hospitalizations could also place the county on the watchlist.
Rogers said in her statement that officials would like the state to re-evaluate some of the five markers used to place counties on the watch list. She expressed specific concern over using test positivity rates as a marker due to state cutbacks on testing and a focus on testing high-risk groups which will ultimately lead to higher positivity rates.
“If we are put on the monitoring list, we are prepared to rapidly distribute this information into the community to allow residents and businesses to dial back activities the state will limit as they have for other counties,” said Rogers.
