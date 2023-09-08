Kaiser Foundation Hospitals are paying $49 million in a settlement with the California attorney general and several county district attorneys over allegations of improper disposal of hazardous and medical waste and documents with patient information on them at Kaiser facilities around the state.

Attorney General Rob Bonta and prosecutors from San Francisco, Alameda, San Mateo, San Joaquin, San Bernardino and Yolo counties on Friday announced the settlement, which stemmed from undercover inspections of unsecured dumpsters at 16 different Kaiser facilities around the state between 2015 and 2017.

