Approximately 4,000 Kaiser Permanente mental health professionals began a five-day strike on Monday at facilities throughout the state, including several in the Bay Area.
Psychologists, therapists, psychiatric nurses and other health care professionals who are members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers are striking to demand that Kaiser fix what they say is a broken mental health system that leaves patients waiting months for appointments and its therapists overwhelmed with crushing caseloads.
Picket lines are scheduled to be in place from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day this week in front of selected Kaiser facilities.
Union officials said in a statement that Kaiser clinicians have been working without a contract for more than a year.
