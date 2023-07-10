Deputies on Thursday arrested three juveniles in San Carlos in connection with several crimes including possession of a stolen vehicle.
The three juveniles, aged 13, 16 and 17, all from Watsonville, were arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a loaded firearm, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
On Thursday at 7:28 p.m., deputies were alerted to a stolen vehicle entering San Carlos by the Automated License Plate Reader system.
Responding deputies located the vehicle parked on Crestview Drive near Lilly Lane, and three juveniles were detained in connection with the stolen vehicle.
One of the juveniles was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm that had been reported stolen, according to the sheriff's office.
An additional car key associated with a second stolen vehicle was also recovered.
All three juveniles were arrested and booked into the Hillcrest Juvenile Detention Facility.
