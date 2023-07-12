A 17-year-old Redwood City resident was arrested July 11 for attacking and robbing two other juveniles June 8 in the area of the Jefferson Avenue underpass near the intersection of Middlefield Road, according to police.
Both were hit with a hammer, one in the eye and causing a serious injury. The Redwood City Police Department’s Downtown Services Unit worked with the investigations unit to identify the suspects.
