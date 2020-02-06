A jury trial is underway for San Bruno resident Jeronimo Pelocochay, 36, who prosecutors say tried to take off the pants of a woman he had been dating.
She left his home June 17, 2019, when Pelocochay was distracted and went to a nearby church to hide in bushes but he came after her and tried to bring her back to his residence by putting her in a chokehold, prosecutors said.
She ran to a Chili’s restaurant, called a Lyft to take her home and she later told police what happened.
Pelocochay contends nothing sexual or violent happened, prosecutors said.
