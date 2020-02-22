A South San Francisco resident, who prosecutors say brandished an object at a woman whose he was following in the city, was arraigned Friday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.
Uchendu Obinna Nzerem, 24, pleaded not guilty and a June 22 jury trial was set.
Nzerem was driving Dec. 2, 2018, on Sister Cities Boulevard in South San Francisco when he pulled his car behind the vehicle driven by the 40-year-old woman, prosecutors said.
He followed her all over the city and pulled his car alongside her so the woman could not exit when she drove to the police station.
“Stay in your car, it’s lights out, lights out, good night,” Nzerem shouted, according to prosecutors.
The woman drove to a Kwik Serve Gas Station, called 911 and drove in circles around the station until police arrived, prosecutors said.
Police arrested Nzerem and determined he was following the woman because he found her attractive and wanted to date her, prosecutors said.
